Lockdowns Caused At Least 170,000 Excess Deaths In US Major New Study Concludes

Another new study has found that restrictive lockdowns contributed to a huge spike in excess deaths, with a 26% jump in mortality rate for working age adults in th US.

Conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) the study concluded that there were at least 170,000 non-Covid excess deaths in America through 2020 and 2021.

The study notes that the real number is likely closer to 200,000 because over 70,000 so called "unmeasured Covid deaths," that is people who may have died only with the virus and not from it, were not taken into account.

Researchers wrote that “Summing our estimates across causes and age groups, we estimate 171,000 excess non-Covid deaths through the end of 2021 plus 72,000 unmeasured Covid deaths. The Economist has assembled national-level mortality data from around the world and obtains a similar U.S. estimate, which is 199,000 (including any unmeasured Covid) or about 60 persons per 100,000 population (Global Change Data Lab 2022).”

They added that “While Covid deaths overwhelmingly afflict senior citizens, absolute numbers of non-Covid excess deaths are similar for each of the 18-44, 45-64, and over-65 age groups, with essentially no aggregate excess deaths of children. Mortality from all causes during the pandemic was elevated 26 percent for working-age adults (18-64), as compared to 18 percent for the elderly.”

The level of excess deaths dovetails with findings from other studies across the globe that found everywhere that locked down experienced a similar spike in mortality rates.

The NBER researchers state that “For the European Union as a whole, the estimate is near-identical at 64 non-Covid excess deaths per 100K.”

They also point out that “In contrast, the estimate for Sweden is -33, meaning that non-Covid causes of death were somewhat low during the pandemic.”

“We suspect that some of the international differences are due to the standard used to designate a death as Covid, but perhaps also Sweden’s result is related to minimizing the disruption of its citizen’s normal lifestyles,” the researchers add.