Lockdown Fanatic Who Threatened To Hunt Down The Unjabbed To Become New Zealand’s Next Prime Minister

Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to replace to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next Prime Minister.

This is the Labour Party MP who previously threatened to hunt down unvaccinated citizens until every single person was jabbed

Infowars reports: Hipkins still needs the endorsement from his Labour Party colleagues, but that’s believed to be a formality at this point. He’d have just over eight months in the role until the next general election.

“It’s a big day for a boy from the Hutt,” Hipkins said, referring to the Hutt Valley near Wellington where he grew up. “I’m really humbled and really proud to be taking this on. It is the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life.”

Hipkins became well-known during the COVID pandemic when he emerged as an authoritarian crisis manager for New Zealand’s government.

Here he is in July 2021 warning that the government will start tracking down individuals who haven’t “come forward” to take the COVID jab.

“I think early next year we’ll be in the phase of chasing out people who haven’t come forward to get their vaccination, or missed their bookings and so on,” Hipkins told reporters.

Hipkins asserted the government will essentially hunt down unvaccinated individuals, claiming normal “human behavior” suggests many people won’t willingly take the mRNA vaccine.

“So everyone will be able to get a vaccine between now and the end of the year. Of course, I want every New Zealander to come forward, but human behavior suggests that there will be some people that we actually have to really go out and look for, and some of that may spill into next year,” Hipkins said.

“But, our commitment is everyone will have the opportunity to get the vaccine by the end of the year,” Hipkins continued, adding that, in fact, “everyone WILL” get the vaccine.

Unsurprisingly, Hipkins is keeping tight-lipped about his policy vision until he becomes leader.

“I’m gonna avoid comment on positions or policy today. I’m not commenting on those things today. The process isn’t yet finished,” he said.