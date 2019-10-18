LOCK HER UP! 38 Officials Cited For Violations in Hillary Clinton Email Probe

The State Department has completed its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 officials.

The State Department determined that 38 people were “culpable” in a whopping 91 cases of sending classified material in emails that ended up on Hillary Clinton’s home-brew server, according to the Associated Press.

The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified in the report that was sent to Congress this week, and it is understood that some are now facing “disciplinary action.”

The internal State Department probe covered 33,000 emails that Clinton to turned over for review after her use of the private email account was exposed. The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but was unable to assign fault in 497 cases.

The development follows reports that the State Department had widened its inquiry into Clinton’s private email server scandal, with investigators questioning numerous aides of the Obama-era official in the past month.

Some former Obama administration officials have attempted to discredit the investigation by accusing the Trump administration of targeting them. However, one current official retorted that “the process is set up in a manner to completely avoid any appearance of political bias.”

“This has nothing to do with who is in the White House,” another official affirmed to the Washington Post. “This is about the time it took to go through millions of emails, which is about three and a half years.”

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) review of Clinton’s server found over 100 emails contained classified information, including 65 emails deemed “Secret” and 22 considered “Top Secret.” In addition, 2,093 emails, which were not labeled classified, were retroactively classified by the State Department.

Several experts have argued Clinton broke multiple laws, including 18 U.S. Code § 1924, which forbids “unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.”

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch in 2015 blew the case wide open and revealed Hillary Clinton was conducting government business over a private email server system while she was head of the Department of State.

Critics of Hillary Clinton allege she used the private server to evade FOIA transparency so she could hide her lucrative Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scheme from the American public.

It was also revealed that Hillary used BleachBit to scrub 33,000 of her State Department emails and her aides used hammers to destroy her BlackBerrys, both of which were under congressional subpoena.

Judicial Watch, through multiple FOIA lawsuits uncovered hundreds of Hillary Clinton’s ‘missing’ emails which revealed she did transmit highly classified material over her private server, risking the country’s secrets in favor of her own personal interests.