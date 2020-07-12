Local St. Charles Gun Store Announces Free AR15 to McCloskeys After Police Confiscate Their Firearm

On Friday night, St. Louis Police served law abiding homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey with a search warrant and confiscated their rifle.

The McCloskeys made national headlines recently when they defended their home from hundreds of aggitated BLM protestors who illegally trespassed into their private neighborhood to protest at the home of the St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Following the visit to their home by St. Louis City Police, local gun store Alien Armory Tactical announced they will donate a free AR15 to the McCloskeys after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner deployed police to their house to confiscate their weapon.

Alien Armory Tactical posted this on Facebook:

( IF ANYONE KNOWS THE ST.LOUIS COUPLE PLEASE PASS THIS POST ALONG TO THEM ) Let me say this to all the St.Louis city…

