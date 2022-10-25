Local Radio DJ Dies Unexpectedly While On Air Presenting His Morning Show

Suffolk local radio DJ Tim Gough ‘died on air’ while presenting his breakfast show after suffering a suspected heart attack on Monday.

The 55 year old was an hour into his programme when the music stopped halfway through a song.

Gough had given the weather forcast across Suffolk before introducing the song ‘Grey Day’ by Madness, which stopped abruptly and the radio went silent.

MSN reports: Mr Gough, from Lackford in Ipswich, had been talking about famous couples who had married in Bury, Suffolk, over the years.

According to the BBC, Mr Gough died from a suspected heart attack while he was recording the show at his home in Lackford, Suffolk from GenX Radio.

Mr Gough spent much of his life in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986.

As well as radio, the Norwich City fan was passionate about travelling, socialising, photography, reading, music, film and TV, while he also enjoyed taking his Labrador Cooper on walks through the Suffolk countryside.

Gen X paid tribute to the DJ and said: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.