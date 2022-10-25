Local Radio DJ Dies Unexpectedly While On Air Presenting His Morning Show

Suffolk local radio DJ Tim Gough ‘died on air’ while presenting his breakfast show after suffering a suspected heart attack on Monday.
The 55 year old was an hour into his programme when the music stopped halfway through a song.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Gough had given the weather forcast across Suffolk before introducing the song ‘Grey Day’ by Madness, which stopped abruptly and the radio went silent.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
MSN reports: Mr Gough, from Lackford in Ipswich, had been talking about famous couples who had married in Bury, Suffolk, over the years.
According to the BBC, Mr Gough died from a suspected heart attack while he was recording the show at his home in Lackford, Suffolk from GenX Radio.
Mr Gough spent much of his life in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986.
As well as radio, the Norwich City fan was passionate about travelling, socialising, photography, reading, music, film and TV, while he also enjoyed taking his Labrador Cooper on walks through the Suffolk countryside.
Gen X paid tribute to the DJ and said: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- UK Councils Consider Reducing Bin Collections To Help Climate Change - October 25, 2022
- NHS Now Says Most Children Who Think They’re Transgender Are Just ‘Going Through A Phase’ - October 25, 2022
- Local Radio DJ Dies Unexpectedly While On Air Presenting His Morning Show - October 25, 2022