Lizzo Tells White People Her Music Is Not Made For Them

Lizzo has declared that she does not make music for white people and the suggestion that she would is the “most offensive” thing she has ever heard.

The 34-year-old musician and classically trained flutist sat down with Vanity Fair for a wide-ranging interview about her life, career, music, and how to handle the haters.

Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – told the iconic fashion magazine that, of all the things said about her, the idea that she is creating sounds meant for white people is the one that stings the most.

“This is probably the biggest criticism I’ve received, and it is such a critical conversation when it comes to black artists,” the ‘About Damn Time’ singer said, as per Vanity Fair.

“When Black people see a lot of white people in the audience, they think, ‘Well this isn’t for me, this is for them’. The thing is, when a black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd.”

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist went on to make it as crystal clear as the 200 year old flute she recently played recently in Washington DC.

“It blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a black perspective.

“How could I not do that as a black artist?”

The ‘Good as Hell’ songstress revealed another reason that she makes music: to heal from the ‘experience we call life’.

“If I can help other people, hell yeah. Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country.”