Liz Cheney’s Husband BUSTED for Spying on Trump on Behalf of Clinton

RINO Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband secretly helped Hillary Clinton illegally spy on President Trump’s White House and Trump Tower, according to a bombshell new report.

This week, new information came to light about how Hillary Clinton hired a hacking firm to illegally spy on President Trump while he was in the White House in order to find dirt on Trump’s connection to Russia.

The report was released as a part of the Durham probe that is looking in to the origins of the phony Russia investigation.

Michael Sussman, who was indicted for lying to the FBI after he gave them bogus intelligence tying President Trump to the Russian Alfa bank, retained Lathan & Watkins LLP as his legal counsel.

Now it has been revealed that Liz Cheney’s husband, Phillip Perry, is a partner with Lathan & Watkins LLP. The law firm also represented the Clinton campaign as they were handing over falsified documents to the FBI to get them to investigate President Trump.

100percentfedup.com reports: “On February 11, 2022, Durham filed the Government’s Motion to Inquire into Potential Conflicts of Interest in the Michael Sussmann case. As you might recall, Sussmann was charged with giving false statements to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker regarding the interests he was representing in pushing to the FBI the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization hoax. More background information on the Sussmann indictment can be found here.

The basis for the latest motion is that Sussmann’s current counsel, Latham & Watkins LLP (Latham) might have a conflict of interest because Latham previously represented Perkins Coie and Mark Elias “in this investigation.” It is alleged that Latham “likely possesses confidential knowledge about Perkins Coie’s role in, and views concerning, Sussmann’s past activities.” (Cleaned up.)

There might also be a conflict because Latham was representing both the Clinton Campaign and Hillary for America in the Special Counsel’s investigation. Durham observes that Latham’s duties to these former clients “might cause its interests to diverge from those of [Sussmann].”

Not only has Cheney’s husbands law firm represented the Clinton campaign, they have also represented the Chinese military and Chinese intelligence agencies. Cheney identified China as a “generational” threat to the United States, while her husband is profiting from work his law firm is doing to represent their military and intelligence agencies.