Liz Cheney Threatens To Leave Republican Party If Trump Is GOP’s 2024 Nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has threatened to leave the Republican Party if Donald Trump is nominated as the GOP’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Cheney also warned that she will do “whatever it takes” to stop Trump from being the Republicans presidential nominee. The unpopular congresswoman made the remarks during an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.

“One of the things that has surprised me the most about my work on this committee is how sophisticated the plan was that Donald Trump was involved in and oversaw every step of the way,” she told Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

“It was a multipart plan that he oversaw, he was involved in personally and directly.

“While leaders in Congress were begging him, ‘Please, tell the mob to go home,’ Donald Trump wouldn’t. And just set the politics aside for a minute and think to yourself, ‘What kind of human being does that?’

“I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office. I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, make sure he’s not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”

“It’s really important not to just immediately jump to the horse race and to think about what we need as a country,” Cheney said about running for president in 2024.

.@Liz_Cheney says if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024, she will not be a Republican. #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/3PXuOTBTDy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

“At every single moment, when our time of testing came and Kevin had to make a decision, he’s made the politically easy-for-him, or the politically expedient, decision instead of what the country needed,” she said of Kevin McCarthy.