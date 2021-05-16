Liz Cheney Hints at 2024 Presidential Run

Liz Cheney said that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was advising her to run for president in 2024.

Cheney made her comments on Sunday during ABC’s “This Week”.

Brietbart reports: Jon Karl asked, “Jim Jordan talking about a possible Trump 2024 run said, ‘There’s no way he is losing. He’s going to win the Republican primary, and he’s going to be president if he decides to run.’ Now, based on today’s facts, he’s right, isn’t he, about the primary part, at least? I mean, there’s nobody, there’s not even a close second out there, is there?”

Cheney said, “I think Jim’s wrong. It’s not the first time Jim has been wrong, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time, but he is wrong. I think there are millions and millions of Republicans who won’t let that happen again.”

Karl asked, “What will it take for you to run for president?”

Cheney said, “I am right now focused on my re-election in Wyoming.”

Karl said, “I understand, of course, you are, and you very much need to be, but what would it take for you to run for president? I heard you on the radio in New Hampshire, so it’s not too far out of your mind.”

Cheney said, “I think it’s really important that we as Republicans be in a position where we can present to our voters, to my voters in Wyoming and to our voters across the country, a set of issues and policies that reflect conservative principles, but also hope and opportunity, and inspiration.”

Karl asked, “Would your father like to see you run?”

Cheney said, “Well, yeah, but he’s my dad, so he’s not objective.”

After the interview, anchor Martha Raddatz asked Karl, “Jon, is Liz Cheney really considering a run for president in 2024? ”

Karl said, “It sure sounds that way to me, Martha. I mean, first of all, she was joking a bit about her father, but her father is her most important political adviser, and she told me that he does want her to run. Look, she believes that Donald Trump poses a threat not just to the Republican Party but to the country. She needs a platform to be able to make that case. A run for president is such a platform.”