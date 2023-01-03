“Living Nostradamus” Predicts Area 51 Tunnel to Other Dimension Will Open in 2023

A seer, who claims to be the ‘living Nostradamus’, has made a series of chilling predictions for the coming year.

Athos Salomé, who is often compared to Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, recently said in an interview that in the coming months the truth about Area 51 will become public knowledge.

Timesnownews.com reports: The fortune teller stated to Daily Star, “There is a tunnel below ground level in the Area, leading to a three-dimensional portal, which is due to open in 2023.” He added, “This portal would be able to transport people between space/time dimensions. There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play god or gods.”

Further, the man stated, “It may seem an impossible reality, but it is used and worked through the occult sciences. In the same way, this happens in Antarctica as if these were all connected.”

Salomé also added that many, including Tesla mogul and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, are aware of the activities taking place at Area 51. He added, ” “What is hidden there is so powerful that, recently, billionaire Elon Musk even revealed in an interview that his company SpaceX not only has a secret area of advanced technology, which has become known as Area 59, but according to the businessman, develops much more robust projects and prototypes.”

Salomé is known to have predicted major events like the death of Queen Elizabeth, Russia’s Ukraine invasion, etc.