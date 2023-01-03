“Living Nostradamus” Predicts Area 51 Tunnel to Other Dimension Will Open in 2023

A seer, who claims to be the ‘living Nostradamus’, has made a series of chilling predictions for the coming year.
Athos Salomé, who is often compared to Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, recently said in an interview that in the coming months the truth about Area 51 will become public knowledge.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Timesnownews.com reports: The fortune teller stated to Daily Star, “There is a tunnel below ground level in the Area, leading to a three-dimensional portal, which is due to open in 2023.” He added, “This portal would be able to transport people between space/time dimensions. There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play god or gods.”
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Further, the man stated, “It may seem an impossible reality, but it is used and worked through the occult sciences. In the same way, this happens in Antarctica as if these were all connected.”
Salomé also added that many, including Tesla mogul and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, are aware of the activities taking place at Area 51. He added, ” “What is hidden there is so powerful that, recently, billionaire Elon Musk even revealed in an interview that his company SpaceX not only has a secret area of advanced technology, which has become known as Area 59, but according to the businessman, develops much more robust projects and prototypes.”
Salomé is known to have predicted major events like the death of Queen Elizabeth, Russia’s Ukraine invasion, etc.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- “Living Nostradamus” Predicts Area 51 Tunnel to Other Dimension Will Open in 2023 - January 3, 2023
- Fact-Checkers Panic After Fully Jabbed Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses Clutching His Chest Mid-Game - January 3, 2023
- Pro-Vaxxer NFL Player Uche Nwaneri Drops Dead ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ - January 3, 2023