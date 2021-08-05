Little Girl Who Claimed Joe Biden Molested Her Disappears From Social Media

An underage girl who testified that she was groped by Joe Biden has had all of her social media accounts abruptly deleted.

Back in 2015, a video clip of Joe Biden went viral after it appeared to show the him groping Senator Steve Daines’ niece on C-Span during a swearing-in ceremony. The little girl, Maria Piacesi, was only eight years old at the time. According to video footage and subsequence testimony, Biden groped the girls nipple right in front of the world’s TV cameras.

Six years later, Piacesi decided to speak out about the ordeal after citizen journalist Jonathan Pasetti asked her about the incident.

“Did Joe Biden pinch you?” asked Pasetti asked on Tik Tok.

“Yes,” confirmed Maria Piacesi, who then deleted her comment.

POPTOPIC reports: “Why did you delete the comment?” Pasetti asked. “I have friends that would no longer be friends with me if they knew that,” Maria Piacesi replied.

Mr Pasetti then added: “Those ‘friends’ are not true friends then. You were abused by a pervert and deserve justice, but only you can exact that justice by telling others.”

Maria Piacesi then sent the user a direct message via the TikTok app and said that she’s wanted to speak out about her assault but that she fears that she won’t be believed and will be seen as an outcast.

“I would do something about it — to be honest — if I thought it would help, but it would only make more people angry and I’ve already had people calling me out saying I’m lying and this is BS [bullsh*t], even though it is not. I just don’t think it would help with anything right now,” Maria Piacesi said.

Maria’s social media accounts were deleted. We’ve received a lot of emails regarding this article. A lot of people believe that the screenshots are fake and no such account exists. However, upon doing some digging we can, in fact confirm, that the senator’s niece did own this account. Shortly after the news went viral she deactivated her Instagram and TikTok account.