Lithuanian Immigrant Who Fled Communism: Bernie Fans ‘Do Not Understand What They Are Doing’

A Lithuanian immigrant who fled communism in her native land has warned Bernie Sanders supporters of the dangers of socialism, telling them they should “should go to a socialist country” to understand what it is really like before trying to change America.

“I thought America is free,” said Daiva Gaulyte, an immigrant from Lithuania attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. “I’ve been in a communist country. I don’t want to have it here.”

“The communist took away my grandparents’ land, they transported them to Siberia, and then when they got all this land, they didn’t know what to do with them because they’re lazy,” Gaulyte told Breitbart News. “Communists are lazy.”

“There is nothing they can do with that land so they gave lands back to work on it, but it was very difficult to have any kind of profit, but you could work on it because the lands were just sitting there and communists didn’t know what to do with it.”

Gaulyte also explained how she was banned from watching American movies and listening to pop music under the totalitarian Communist regime.

“We were not allowed to watch American movies,” she said. “We had to hide if someone gets American movie, we close the curtains and watch it so nobody knows.”

Gaulyte also offered advice to those who support Sanders’ bid to become the next president.

“I feel sorry that they do not understand what they are doing,” she concluded. “Maybe if they really want to experience socialism, they should go to the socialist country and live there for a while so they know what it is.”