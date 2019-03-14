Lisa Page: Obama’s DOJ Ordered FBI to Keep Hillary out of Prison

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page testified to Congress that Obama’s DOJ ordered the FBI not to pursue criminal charges against Hillary Clinton.

Transcripts of Page’s closed-door testimony from July 2018 were released Tuesday by Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), in which the following bombshell admission with Rep. John Ratcliff (R-TX) occurred:

RATCLIFFE: So let me if I can, I know I’m testing your memory. But when you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to …

PAGE: That is correct.

RATFLIFFE: …bring a case based on that.

Breitbart.com reports: Ratcliffe highlighted the exchange on Twitter.

Lisa Page confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information. pic.twitter.com/KPQKINBtrB — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) March 13, 2019

Page confirmed that the Department of Justice led by Attorney General Loretta Lynch had “multiple conversations” about charging Clinton with gross negligence but noted that it would be a rare decision.

“[T]hey did not feel they could sustain a charge,” she said, referring to the Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump reacted to the reports on Wednesday.

“The just revealed FBI Agent Lisa Page transcripts make the Obama Justice Department look exactly like it was, a broken and corrupt machine,” he wrote. “Hopefully, justice will finally be served. Much more to come!”