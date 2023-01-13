Lisa Marie Presley Dead After Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, has died following a sudden cardiac arrest. The fully jabbed singer/songerwriter was 54.

In a statement on Thursday evening, her Mother Priscilla Presely said: It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that her daughter had been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles, United States after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Mail Online reports: Lisa Marie’s death comes just two days after she was pictured with her mother at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton where Austin Butler won a Best Actor award for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Lisa Marie’s life was tumultuous, with five stints in rehab for cocaine and opioid abuse, four failed marriages – including one to Michael Jackson – as well as losing her son to suicide and a fierce custody battle over her twin girls with an ex-husband she falsely accused of having child pornography.

Sources yesterday told TMZ that Lisa Marie was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper and that her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who she has been living with, performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The source added that ‘someone administered epinephrine’ – more commonly known as adrenaline – at the scene at least once in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse.

Less than a year ago Lisa Marie was actively promoting Covid vaccines.