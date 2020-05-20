Lindsey Graham Vows to Release BOMBSHELL Report on Obama FBI Before Election

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has announced that he plans on releasing a public report on the FBI’s handling of the now-debunked collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia ahead of November’s presidential election.

“I want to do it before the election — I want to get all the information out there,” Graham told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m trying to explain to the American people what happened in Crossfire Hurricane,” Graham said, referencing the FBI’s codename for the Russia counterintelligence investigation. “I gave Mueller all the space he needed to do his job. He’s done his job, we got the Mueller report, we’re going to do this by October.”

On Monday, Graham announced that his committee plans to vote June 4 on a subpoena authorization to solicit testimony and investigate documents from top Obama-era Deep State officials such as Comey and Brennan.

The subpoenas will cover fired FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper.

Breitbart.com reports: Last week, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (I-AI) released a declassified list of Obama officials who had requested names, such as former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, to be “unmasked” between November 8, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017. The list included Clapper, Brennan, along with former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power, former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier May, the Department of Justice dropped its criminal case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI over his communications with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during President Donald Trump’s transition period.