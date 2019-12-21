Lindsey Graham: Trump Impeachment Will Meet ‘Quick Demise’ in Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham has warned that the illegitimate impeachment of President Donald Trump will meet a “quick demise” when it reaches the Senate.

The outspoken South Carolina Republican stated he is “ready to go,” adding that his aim is to “end this as soon as possible,” during an interview with Fox News.

“I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it’s a crock,” he told America’s Newsroom.

The impeachment Articles passed by the House of Representatives will meet a quick demise in the Senate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: After some eight hours of debate, the House voted mostly along party lines on the two articles of impeachment charging Trump with having abused the powers of the presidency and having obstructed Congress.

“Dec. 18, a great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s recluse activities necessitated our having to introduce articles of impeachment,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference after the vote.

On Article I charging Trump with abuse of powers, all but two Democrats voted in agreement with presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voting present.

On Article II concerning obstruction of Congress, every Democrat but two voted in agreement.

The White House issued a statement slamming the vote, describing it as “one of the most shameful political episodes” in U.S. history.

“Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives,” said press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the president did nothing wrong.”