Lindsey Graham Predicts “Riots” if Deep State Charge Trump

Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that “there will be riots in the streets” if the Deep State brings criminal charges against Donald Trump.

Speaking to former federal prosecutor Trey Gowdy on Fox News, Graham said “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling the classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a hell of a good job, there will be riots in the streets.”

“Most Republicans, including me, believe that when it comes to Trump there is no law, it is all about getting him. There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”

Summit.news reports: Graham’s comments were picked up by a White House correspondent who asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to respond Monday.

Jean-Pierre stated “we have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy. We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights, make threats of violence, including this weekend. That is what the president was referring to when you all asked me last week about the semi-fascism comment.”

She continued, “we have seen MAGA extreme Republicans making these kinds of comments. This is what we are talking about when Joe Biden was making his comments… that is what you will continue to hear from this president.”

As we highlighted yesterday, the current chair of the Democratic National Committee defended Biden’s assertion that half the country is “semi-fascist”.

Another Democrat chimed in Monday as Florida Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said Biden was being “honest about what he feels in his heart and his soul” when he made the comments.

Crist also proclaimed that Biden is “keeping the EU together,” and that “How he’s handled that situation [in Ukraine] is almost miraculous.”

Watch: