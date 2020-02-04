Lindsey Graham: Impeachment Only Ends When Americans Fire Nasty Nancy

Sen. Lindsey Graham has warned that the Democrats’ impeachment sham against the president “will only end when the American people fire Nancy Pelosi.”

The Republican senator made the comments during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday.

Graham acknowledged that although this current round impeachment will come to an end this week, Democrats will keep pushing to impeach the President for as long as they control the House.

According to Graham, the only way to end the relentless attacks on our Constitution is for Republicans to regain control of the House of Representatives.

“It will only end when the American people reelect Donald Trump in November and fire Nancy Pelosi and Tlaib for being in charge of the House,” Graham warned.

“If you want to exonerate the president, American people, and you want to deter future impeachments like this, make sure President Trump gets reelected.”

“And let’s fire Nancy Pelosi.”

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: But, first, closing arguments are scheduled for tomorrow in what will be the final phase of the Senate impeachment trial.

Then, this upcoming Wednesday, a final up-or-down vote that is expected to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment.

We bring in right now Republican Senator from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. He’s chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He also sits on the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, and Budget committees.

Senator, it’s good to see you this morning. Thanks very for joining us.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Thank you. Thank you very much.

BARTIROMO: So, lay out the next couple of days.

GRAHAM: OK.

BARTIROMO: Why will the vote to acquit the president be on Wednesday? Why not tomorrow?

GRAHAM: Well, Democrats have the ability to drag out the trial. There was an agreement reached to do it Wednesday at 4:00, allow some Democratic candidates to go to Iowa. I think that had a lot to do with it.

But we’re going to turn the page on impeachment at 4:00 Wednesday. All Republicans will vote not guilty. I think we will pick up a handful of Democrats. I’m glad this trial is coming to end. It’s the closest I ever want to be to being in purgatory. So it’s been painful.

It’s going to end. And we’re going to turn the page and deal with the issues important to the American people. And the day of reckoning is coming for congressional and Senate oversight of Joe Biden and the FISA warrant process.

BARTIROMO: All right, I want to talk about Joe Biden and the FISA process, because you’re in a position to really get these people down to speak.

GRAHAM: Right.

BARTIROMO: But, first, let’s talk a moment on impeachment.

This goes all the way back to when the president was first elected. And then, in — about a year ago, back in January of 2018…

GRAHAM: Yes.

BARTIROMO: … Congresswoman Tlaib, what she said. Let’s take a look at what she said more than a year ago.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): When your son looks at you and says, momma, look, you won, bullies don’t win. And I said, baby, they don’t, because we’re going to go in there. We’re going to impeach the (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

BARTIROMO: Senator, they have wanted to impeach this president now for three years.

GRAHAM: Yes.

BARTIROMO: We heard it from Congresswoman Tlaib.

This is not going to end, is it?

And what happened to the Nancy Pelosi that was thoughtful, prayerful, said impeachment could only be done bipartisan? Tlaib and these people took over the Democratic Party. And Chuck Schumer is having AOC breathing down his neck in terms of a Democratic primary.

Chuck Schumer is scared to death to lose his job to AOC. And that’s why this debacle continued in the Senate.

BARTIROMO: And Schumer this morning signaling that the Democrats will not accept an acquittal as legitimate, Nancy Pelosi hinting that she’s going to call Bolton in the House, John Bolton.

What’s the Dems’ next move? And how are you going to get anything done, Senator, if you have actually got the other side constantly pushing to find out dirt on Donald Trump?

GRAHAM: Well, the president’s been successful, in spite of all of this.

I hope we could turn the page as a nation and focus on issues important. But, as Nancy Pelosi calls Bolton, here’s what I would say. They’re impeaching the president for a suspension of aid that was eventually received, trying to leverage an investigation that never happened.

This is ridiculous. Mueller broke their heart. They won’t let it go. They hate this man. Pelosi is no longer speaker of the House, just in name only. I don’t know if they will ever let it go.

But here’s what I’m going to do. As they talk to Bolton. I’m going to bring in State Department officials and ask them, why didn’t you do something about the obvious conflict of interests Joe Biden had?

Joe Biden’s effort to combat corruption in the Ukraine became a joke. When Joe Biden got before the Ukrainian Parliament talking about sweetheart deals in reforming the energy sector, I can only imagine how they were laughing under their breath.

What about your son, Vice President Biden, sitting on the most corrupt board in Ukraine, Burisma, receiving $3 million?

I can only imagine if a Republican had done what Biden had done. But we’re going to get to the bottom of this. And I can prove beyond any doubt that Joe Biden’s effort in the Ukraine to root out corruption was undercut, because he let his son sit on the board of the most corrupt company in the Ukraine, and we’re not going to give him a pass on that.

BARTIROMO: So how — you’re not going to give him a pass. How are you going to get to the bottom of it? Should we expect your committee to call to testify Hunter Biden, the whistle-blower, Adam Schiff, all of those names you have been talking about?

GRAHAM: Right.

BARTIROMO: Is this going to happen this upcoming week then?

GRAHAM: Right.

It’s going to happen in the coming — coming weeks. Jim Risch is the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Jim, if you’re watching the show — I hope you are — we need to call the chief of staff to John Kerry who was told about the conflict of interests with Hunter Biden being on Burisma’s board early on. Heinz, the stepson of John Kerry, was a business partner of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

And he told the State Department: I’m not part of this deal. I don’t think it’s right. George Kent told the State Department it would be a conflict for Hunter Biden to be on Burisma’s board. Let’s start there.

Let’s call these people in. Eventually, we will get to Hunter Biden. And I want to know why the Obama administration did nothing about this obvious conflict of interest.

Joe Biden should have given up the Ukrainian portfolio, or Hunter Biden should be taken off the board, because they ruined America’s ability to effectively deal with corruption in the Ukraine by having Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma. That’s just a fact.

And we’re going to get to the bottom of it.

BARTIROMO: I mean, you even have John Kerry’s stepson writing a note to John Kerry’s aide saying…

GRAHAM: Yes.

BARTIROMO: … I don’t like what’s going — we have this — we have this e-mail here that we’re going to show.

(LAUGHTER)

BARTIROMO: And he even said, I don’t want to be anywhere near this Burisma situation. We are not investing here, as Hunter Biden was.

GRAHAM: Well, those three people on that e-mail are the first witnesses. Did the chief of staff, once notified, did he go to John Kerry and say, hey, Joe Biden’s got a problem?

Can you imagine what would be happening today if this were a Republican vice president whose son received $3 million from the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine, tied to Russia? It would be front-page news all over the world.

We’re not going to let it go. Jim Risch, you need to start it. When it comes to FISA, I’m going to co Rosenstein, Sally Yates, McCabe and Comey to find out how a warrant was issued against Carter Page on four different occasions without an adequate foundation and find out how — how the Department of Justice and the FBI became so out of balance when it came to Trump.

BARTIROMO: Well, what about Adam Schiff, Senator?

I mean, Adam Schiff, we know, has been lying or fabricating things…

GRAHAM: Intel Committee.

BARTIROMO: … for at least three years.

He told us collusion was in plain sight…

GRAHAM: Right.

BARTIROMO: … between President Trump and the Russians.

GRAHAM: Right.

BARTIROMO: He told us he didn’t know who the whistle-blower was. He read a parody that he called it, which wasn’t even the contents of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine leader.

I mean, he’s saying all of this stuff, and he’s not under oath. Will you put him under oath?

GRAHAM: The House Intel Committee — excuse me — the Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that we will call the whistle-blower.

Why is it important? I want to find out how all this crap started. If the whistle-blower is a former employee, associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important. If the whistle-blower was working with people on Schiff’s staff that wanted to take Trump down a year-and-a-half ago, I think that would be important.

If the Schiff staff people helped write the complaint, that would be important. We’re going to get to the bottom of all of this to make sure this never happens again. Intel, Senate Intel, will deal with the whistle-blower. Foreign Relations Committee will deal with Joe Biden’s conflict of interest. The Judiciary Committee will deal with all things FISA.

And let me tell Republicans out there, you should expect us to do this. If we don’t do it, we’re letting you down. And I guaran-damn-tee you, if it were Democrat — if the shoe were on the other foot, Democrats would be eating us alive, if the Republicans had done any of these things.

BARTIROMO: Well, that’s right.

I can tell you, for sure, you will be letting down my viewers. They want accountability. For three years, this country has been in hysterics over collusion that never existed…

GRAHAM: And we’re not going to do it. We’re not going to let…

BARTIROMO: … and now this Ukraine situation.

We will be watching, Senator.