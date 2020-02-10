Lindsey Graham: Deep State Arrests Are Coming, People Behind Russian Collusion Scam Will ‘Go To Jail’

Deep State actors responsible for the Russian collusion investigation are “gonna go to jail,” Sen. Lindsay Graham warned Sunday during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Channel.

Sen. Graham assured Judge Jeanine the traitors behind the Russian collusion hoax and attempted coup of the Trump presidency will not go unpunished.

The South Carolina Senator fired a warning shot at former president Barack Obama, stating that he is going to call former FBI leaders as witnesses to testify before Senate committees regarding FISA abuses and investigate right up to the Obama White House.

Starting at the 3:21 mark of the following video:

Sen. Graham: Half the People behind the Russian investigation are gonna go to jail, and Trump was cleared…

Jeanine Pirro: When? Hopefully.

Sen. Graham: Well, just hang tight…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation took two years, cost tens of millions of dollars, and wasted everybody’s time. Mueller ultimately found no collusion between President Trump or any American and Russians attempting to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Washington, D.C., also known as the Swamp, is infested by political weaponization of government, law enforcement, and media, the likes of which America has never before seen — all coordinated and perpetrated by the Democrats, the mainstream media and their Deep State comdrades.

According to The New York Times, the FBI secretly investigated President Trump based on fabricated claims that he was working with the Russians against American interests.

Due to media pressure, they officially launched the “investigation” — which they had long been running unofficially — after the President rightly and justifiably fired James Comey.

As a pathetic excuse, the disgraced and fired former FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe and Agent Peter Strzok focused on isolated and innocuous statements made by Donald Trump regarding Russia during and after the 2016 campaign.

No one at the bureau could have genuinely thought President Trump was a Russian intelligence asset working on behalf of the Kremlin. The FBI, including Director Comey himself, knew that not a whit of the “Steele Dossier” was verified before or after they took it to a court four separate times to get the most intrusive of all warrants against American citizens.

While there is no reason to believe that President Trump colluded with Russia, there are plenty of reasons to question the ethics and actions of the FBI under President Obama.

One need only look to James Comey’s memo from the day of his meeting in the Oval Office with President Obama before he was dispatched to brief President-Elect Trump on only the “salacious” aspects of the Steele Dossier.

That purposely set the hook needed for Clapper or Brennan to leak it all to the media for its explosion into the press. Comey said he executed it exactly as he had planned.

These rogue Deep State actors thought they could operate with impunity during the Obama regime. According to Sen. Graham, they are about to become acquainted with justice and the law.