Lindsey Graham Calls For US Tanks On The Ground In Ukraine For War Against Russia

Sen Lindsey Graham has called on President Biden to send ‘heavy modern tanks’ to Ukraine for war against Russia, as requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
His request came after Emanuel Macron announced this week that France would to send the first Western tanks to Ukraine.
Seems that Graham, an avid Putin hater, wants war so badly with nuclear Russia, that he can’t get there quick enough
Gateway Pundit reports: In 2021 the US surrendered to the Taliban in Afghanistan, armed their military with $80 billion in US weapons, and abandoned thousands of Americans and green card holders on the ground.
No one was fired.
Now Lindsey wants to use these same idiots to start a nuclear war with Russia.
This guy is a psycho.
