Lindsay Graham: State GOP Lawmakers Must Consider Invalidating Election Results

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham says Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania and other key states must consider appointing Republican electors to the Electoral College regardless of the “official” vote outcome.

Republicans control the legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Philadelphia, the latter of which Sen. Graham described as “crooked as a snake.”

Graham was asked about this by Hannity on Fox News.

Sean Hannity: “Should these Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, if there’s corruption in the law — they don’t abide by the law and they don’t allow observers in as the law calls for, should they then invalidate this?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I think everything should be on the table. So, there’s the process of observing an election that’s being violated. Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake.”

Graham told Hannity he does "trust Arizona," however. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 6, 2020

Lindsay Graham also announced he will donate $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund, as the president seeks to launch major lawsuits across the country contesting election results he believes are corrupt.

“Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood with us,” Graham said..

According to Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Graham says the money will come from his campaign account, which raised over $100 million.