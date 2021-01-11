Lincoln Project Founder John Weaver Groomed Multiple Young Guys for Sex, Victims Claim

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has been accused of grooming multiple young men for sex, according to bombshell testimony from his victims.
The accusations came to light after Stuart Stevens, an advisor to the anti-Trump organization, announced plans to keep a ‘Most Wanted’ list of Trump officials who he said must face retribution for associating with Donald Trump.
Political author Ryan Girdusky saw Stevens’ outrageous tweet, and in response blew the whistle on founding member of the Lincoln Project, John Weaver, claiming that he “groomed young men” and “offered jobs” to them “in exchange for sex”:
Redstate.com reports: After Girdusky’s tweets – and Donald Trump Jr’s retweeting of some of them, it was like the floodgates opened as young men stepped forward to talk about their (alleged) creepy experiences with Weaver:
This Twitter user seemed to be vouching for the alleged victim referenced in the above tweet:
Another Twitter user also appeared to back up claims being made by others about Weaver’s alleged stalkerish behavior, claiming it was an “open secret” and that he was surprised it had not been reported on before:
Investigative journalist Scott Steadman wrote about his alleged disturbing experiences with Weaver as well in this lengthy Twitter thread, where he included some screengrabs of DMs and pointed out that his alleged experiences with Weaver “paled in comparison” to others:
As of this writing, none of the Usual Suspects from the Lincoln Project, who typically spend considerable amounts of time on Twitter, have commented publicly on the allegations:
