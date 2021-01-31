Lincoln Project Founder EXPOSED as Predatory Pedophile

Serious questions have been raised about the future of anti-Trump group ‘The Lincoln Project’, after its founder was outed on Sunday as a dangerous pedophile who victimized multiple young men, including a teenage boy.

A staggering 21 men have accused the group’s co-founder John Weaver of grooming them.

The youngest victim, according to a New York Times expose, was just 14 years old when Weaver attempted to groom him for sex.

Allegations became public this month in @amconmag and an open letter from @GarrettHerrin, one of the men Weaver messaged. My and @dannyhakim's reporting shows how widespread the harassment was — 21 men came forward within days — and how aggressive it got. https://t.co/agnfQZubW5 — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) January 31, 2021

Now, questions are being raised about the funding of The Lincoln Project given the fact that one of it’s main founders is a confirmed pedophile.

Hey Internet, do your thing… unless of course you’re ok with the Lincoln Projects Founders actions… if you condone that keep donating to the alleged pedo! https://t.co/phIEiMqhvs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The New York Times says the evidence of Weaver’s online harassment is well documented and backed up by screenshots and ran between 2015-2020.

It was an open secret but the Lincoln Project is acting like they had no idea Weaver was grooming young men, including underage teen boys.

“One of the most extraordinary things was how much of an open secret this was among the men Weaver commonly targeted — young, gay men interested in politics. Three men told me they’d described the harassment to a friend and the friend guessed it was Weaver,” NYT reporter Maggie Astor said.

Rumors of John Weaver’s years of grooming young men was circulating social media for the last few weeks, but the Lincoln Project could no longer ignore the allegations once the New York Times published their report.

“John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior. We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means,” the Lincoln Project said in a statement Sunday morning.

The Lincoln Project claimed they are “absolutely shocked and sickened” by Weaver’s behavior.

Who actually believes the Lincoln Project had no idea what John Weaver was doing all these years?

The Lincoln Project today released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/k9QkUsiFO5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 31, 2021

John Weaver released a statement in response to the allegations and said he believed the messages he was sending back and forth to the young men were “consensual.”