Lin Wood Claims Mike Pence Faces Arrest for Treason, Execution by Firing Squad

Attorney L. Lin Wood claims that Vice President Mike Pence could soon face arrest for treason, and execution by firing squad.
In a bold tweet issued Friday, Wood referred to a theory that Pence has the power to block the election when Congress meets to certify the vote of the Electoral College on January 6th.
Earlier this week, Rep. Louis Gohmert and others filed a lawsuit seeking to force Pence to intervene in the Electoral College certification.
Pence resisted, arguing that he does not have the discretion to make that call.
Wood tweeted that Republicans shared responsibility for the “theft of the election,” and warned there would be “arrests for treason.”
Breitbart.com reports: When a fellow Twitter user questioned his logic, Wood replied:
Wood seems to believe that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would reverse the results of the Electoral College.
Breitbart News reported last month that Wood has voted for and donated to Democrats in the past.
Wood has made claims of nationwide voter fraud, involving Dominion voting machines and the Chinese Communist Party.
Wood obtained settlements for former high school student Nichols Sandmann in defamation claims against several media outlets after they falsely portrayed him as having instigated a confrontation with a Native American activist last year.
