Lin Wood: “Chief Justice John Roberts Is CORRUPT and Should Resign Immediately”

December 18, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 1
Lin Woods blasts Chief Justice John Roberts for being corrupt, says he should resign immediately
LinkedInReddit

Attorney Lin Wood put Chief Justice John Roberts on blast on Thursday.

Wood accused Roberts of having ties to pedophile billionaire Jeffreey Epstein.

Lin also declared that this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.

This may explain why–

There were reports earlier of the flight logs from Epstein’s Lolita Express.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)