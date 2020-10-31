Lil Wayne Officially Endorses Trump – Democrats Spew Racist Hate at Him

Hollywood celebrities and leftists were caught spewing racist hatred towards Lil Wayne on Thursday night after the rapper officially endorsed President Trump for reelection.

Wayne, real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., posted a photo of himself with POTUS, tweeting “Just had a great meeting with [President Donald Trump]”.

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform,” the rapper continued, “the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Summit.news reports: The rapper has previously denounced the notion that America is a deeply racist country and that black Americans are held back.

Based Lil Wayne calls #BlackLivesMatter "dumb shit".



He's right, but now watch the outrage mob try to destroy his career over an opinion. pic.twitter.com/A3W2mhrpjr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2016

“What is it? What do you mean?” he said when asked about ‘Black Lives Matter’.

“That just sounds weird, I don’t know, that you put a name on. It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot by police for a f***ed up reason,” Wayne said.

“I am a young, black, rich motherf***er—if that don’t let you know that America understand black [inaudible] matters these days, I don’t know what it is,” he said, adding “Don’t come at me with that dumb s***.”

“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” Wayne urged.

Wayne has also urged black Americans to look beyond the blanket anti-police stance:

Lil Wayne: "We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody of a certain race or everybody with a badge."



"You wanna protest about something, know what we protesting about."



Lil Wayne has always been based and red pilled. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2020

Trump’s Platinum Plan for black communities vows to ‘increase access to capital by almost $500 billion’, and is made up of four “pillars”, namely OPPORTUNITY, SECURITY, PROSPERITY and FAIRNESS.

Predictably, leftists were not happy with Lil Wayne’s endorsement of Trump, spewing the usual racist jibes, while conservatives defended him for having his own opinion:

uncle tom’s cabin must be lil wayne’s favorite book — Joshie (@ItsJoshay) October 30, 2020

Everyone is sooo late to the party that lil Wayne is a self hating Uncle Tom dust mite — 𓀱 THE CUNT CLAIR HUXTABLE (@QINGORACLE) October 30, 2020

Took a nap and woke up to find out Lil Wayne is an Uncle Tom…. — cameron evans (@904cameron) October 29, 2020

This is when I knew Lil Wayne was a coon pic.twitter.com/KlGRQMkVob — Ahmed (@siyat_99) October 29, 2020

we have all known for a while lil wayne is a coon pic.twitter.com/eU9Qj13qZP — Naadia (@naadiaay_) October 29, 2020

come on we done knew Lil Wayne was gone be on this uncle tom shit lmfao y’all don’t remember how he refused to acknowledge the BLM and since a white cop saved his life he thinks racism doesn’t even exist. https://t.co/9uLc7ft7DZ — ari 🍄 (@ethniccrybaby) October 30, 2020

Why couldn't he be? Don't buy the left BS that minorities can't support Republicans, its nothing more than a control tactic. — Kieran Roche (@MeKieranRoche) October 29, 2020

He literally used his fame to meet with the president to discuss what can be done to help the black community…how is that not being for you? — Taylor (@taynoway) October 30, 2020

Would you rather communities to continue suffering like they have for decades? Or is it so bad that we have people actually trying to talk to higher ups & get bills passed that will help these individuals, cities, and neighborhoods who so desperately need it? — JP (@JeremiahLambert) October 29, 2020

For 50 years they do nothing for blacks, but Every election cycle they manage to convince Black people that the #1 issue they face is racism. They pose as the savior from racism to get the votes, then proceed to do NOTHING but sell victimhood that has crippled black minds pic.twitter.com/GaFBIHoALA — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 29, 2020

