Lil Wayne Officially Endorses Trump – Democrats Spew Racist Hate at Him

Hollywood celebrities and leftists were caught spewing racist hatred towards Lil Wayne on Thursday night after the rapper officially endorsed President Trump for reelection.
Wayne, real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., posted a photo of himself with POTUS, tweeting “Just had a great meeting with [President Donald Trump]”.
“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform,” the rapper continued, “the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”
Summit.news reports: The rapper has previously denounced the notion that America is a deeply racist country and that black Americans are held back.
“What is it? What do you mean?” he said when asked about ‘Black Lives Matter’.
“That just sounds weird, I don’t know, that you put a name on. It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot by police for a f***ed up reason,” Wayne said.
“I am a young, black, rich motherf***er—if that don’t let you know that America understand black [inaudible] matters these days, I don’t know what it is,” he said, adding “Don’t come at me with that dumb s***.”
“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” Wayne urged.
Wayne has also urged black Americans to look beyond the blanket anti-police stance:
Trump’s Platinum Plan for black communities vows to ‘increase access to capital by almost $500 billion’, and is made up of four “pillars”, namely OPPORTUNITY, SECURITY, PROSPERITY and FAIRNESS.
Predictably, leftists were not happy with Lil Wayne’s endorsement of Trump, spewing the usual racist jibes, while conservatives defended him for having his own opinion:
