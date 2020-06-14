Lil Wayne: A Cop Saved My Life, Stop Blaming All Police For George Floyd’s Death

Grammy Award winning rapper Lil Wayne has demanded Black Lives Matter protestors “stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge” and revealed that a police officer once saved his life.

On an Instagram live video, Lil Wayne said many people take advantage of any opportunity to join a violent protest, despite the fact they have no idea what they are supposedly protesting.

Wayne started by sharing his experience of having his life saved by an off duty police officer who heard a report that he was bleeding, then took him to a hospital and made sure he would survive before leaving. Wayne was then asked about the police officers arrested in connection to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“What we need to do is we need to learn about it more. If we wanna scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we’re protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know. … We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain’t true.”

The rapper continued to discuss the virtue signaling involved in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something. Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.”

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific, and what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

According to Lil Wayne, a major reason why police brutality is still an issue for the black community is because when a black person is unjustly murdered by the police, there is no reform of hiring practices or other potential reasons for police officer to abuse their power.

The police officer seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck has been fired, and now has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.