‘Like A War Zone’: Shocking Images Reveal Extent of Destruction After BLM Riots Leave Kenosha In Ruins

August 30, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

Harrowing images of senseless destruction have emerged from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where several nights of Black Lives Matter riots have left the town looking more like a war zone in Syria or Somalia than an American city.

Entire buildings have been destroyed and reduced to rubble, businesses have been smashed up and torched, and parking lots full of burnt-out cars are all that’s left in some parts of the town, including the black business district.

The riots over the shooting of 29-year-old black suspect Jacob Blake only came to a halt after President Trump sent the National Guard to restore order.

Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief of the Sunday Times documented some of the aftermath, which locals believe was caused largely by “out of towners” bused in to the community to cause trouble.

“As we were talking, a young man came to ask the owner where the nearest post box was. ‘There used to be two across the street,’ he replied. ‘But they both just got burnt.‘”

Josh Glancy’s story in the Sunday Times was titled “Charred ruins of Kenosha endanger Joe Biden’s march to presidency.

It’s not just Kenosha. Americans are fed up with lawlessness and disorder and the Democrats who coddle these criminals.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)