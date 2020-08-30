‘Like A War Zone’: Shocking Images Reveal Extent of Destruction After BLM Riots Leave Kenosha In Ruins

Harrowing images of senseless destruction have emerged from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where several nights of Black Lives Matter riots have left the town looking more like a war zone in Syria or Somalia than an American city.

Entire buildings have been destroyed and reduced to rubble, businesses have been smashed up and torched, and parking lots full of burnt-out cars are all that’s left in some parts of the town, including the black business district.

The riots over the shooting of 29-year-old black suspect Jacob Blake only came to a halt after President Trump sent the National Guard to restore order.

Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief of the Sunday Times documented some of the aftermath, which locals believe was caused largely by “out of towners” bused in to the community to cause trouble.

The worst hit area is uptown, beating heart of the city's black community. Ice cream shops, nail salons, faith missions, all smouldering husks /2 pic.twitter.com/hodOHhbd16 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

I couldn't even work out what this building used to be /3 pic.twitter.com/f3b7iBP54w — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Every single local I spoke to blamed "out of towners" for the worst of the destruction. They didn't offer a huge amount of evidence for this, but it's a blanket consensus /4 pic.twitter.com/vboZYrRK9y — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Pretty much every boarded up shop has a mural or painting on it now. Some have plaintive requests to prospective fire starters: "Kids live upstairs" /6 pic.twitter.com/PcaNJs3lnK — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

A (former) job centre in uptown Kenosha /7 pic.twitter.com/1WbYSTeHZ4 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

The owner of this bar told me they'd opened just before the pandemic. Having eventually reopened, it was broken into this week, he estimated $25k worth of damage /8 pic.twitter.com/4BFh8zcgRM — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

“As we were talking, a young man came to ask the owner where the nearest post box was. ‘There used to be two across the street,’ he replied. ‘But they both just got burnt.‘”

Josh Glancy’s story in the Sunday Times was titled “Charred ruins of Kenosha endanger Joe Biden’s march to presidency.”

It’s not just Kenosha. Americans are fed up with lawlessness and disorder and the Democrats who coddle these criminals.