Lightfoot: Cancel Your Thanksgiving Plans, Plebs

Far-left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ordered residents to stay-at-home and demanded that families cancel their “traditional” Thanksgiving plans.

The Trump-hating mayor announced the advisory will take effect on Monday, November 16th, and will last a staggering 30 days. The mayor ordered residents to avoid travelling, hosting house guests, or leaving their homes for non-essential business.

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: In October, Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker (D) ordered Chicago restaurants and bars to stop serving customers indoors and limited gatherings to 25 people or 25 percent capacity.

Lightfoot is the latest Democrat to seek to curb residents’ activities going into the holiday season.

Cases have surged in New York, where Cuomo announced Wednesday that new restrictions would go into effect Friday. Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and gyms, bars and restaurants must close each night at 10 p.m. The curfew will apply only to restaurants licensed by the state liquor authority. Others may provide take-out after 10 p.m.

Cuomo told reporters the spread of the virus is mostly happening at bars, restaurants, gyms and house parties.

“COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously,” he tweeted.

New York reported 4,820 positive tests and 21 deaths Tuesday and 1,628 hospitalizations.