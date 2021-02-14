Liberals Say Trump’s Acquittal Is A Victory For ‘White Supremacy’

Even though most people did not expect Donald Trump’s impeachment to pass in the Senate, his most fierce critics have expressed shock over his acquittal calling it a victory for fascism and white supremacy.

Just mintes after Trump’s aquittal was announced actress and Democrat activist Alyssa Milano tweeted: “It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,”

Milano and others have suggested that Trump be tried in an actual court.

Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2021

RT reports: In order for Trump to be convicted, 17 Republicans would have had to side with Democrats on the impeachment, which many speculated was implausible. Ultimately, seven Republicans voted to impeach after closing arguments from Trump’s defense team and Democrats pushing for the conviction.

The Republicans who supported Trump through the trial – many of whom chalked up Trump’s rhetoric on January 6 in the run-up to the US Capitol riot and before then pushing election fraud allegations as free speech that should not be legally punished – faced the wrath of liberals for their decisions, blasted as “enemies of democracy” and “fascists.”

The 43 Republican senators who voted to acquit Donald Trump and produce the 'not guilty' verdict today will be remembered in the American story and throughout history as traitors and enemies of democracy and the rule of law. Moral and political cowards. — Brian Trautman 🌹 (@brianjtrautman) February 13, 2021

We are a country where the gop

With the exception of a small minority – is openly fascist https://t.co/8sJqibJeHI — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 13, 2021

Not much a President of the United States can do that’s worse than inciting an insurrection. Forty-three Senators have just said either he didn’t do it or it’s OK.

Every democracy-loving American will pay for today’s verdict in the future. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 13, 2021

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this whole impeachment is really just a referendum on whether white supremacy should continue to be the organizing principle of the United States of America,” comedian W. Kamau Bell tweeted about the result.

Comparing Trump’s acquittal to a victory for “white supremacy” was a common thread among Trump critics on Twitter.

“Acquitting Donald Trump ignores just how dangerous he was and continues to be. So long as there is no accountability, the white supremacy he and others like Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley uplift will remain a threat to our democracy,” the Black Lives Matter Twitter account said.

Acquitting Donald Trump ignores just how dangerous he was and continues to be. So long as there is no accountability, the white supremacy he and others like Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley uplift will remain a threat to our democracy. #EndWhiteSupremacy — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) February 13, 2021

Those 43 @GOP members have handed a victory to White supremacy today.#impeachment — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) February 13, 2021