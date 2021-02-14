Liberals Say Trump’s Acquittal Is A Victory For ‘White Supremacy’

Even though most people did not expect Donald Trump’s impeachment to pass in the Senate, his most fierce critics have expressed shock over his acquittal calling it a victory for fascism and white supremacy.
Just mintes after Trump’s aquittal was announced actress and Democrat activist Alyssa Milano tweeted: “It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,”
Milano and others have suggested that Trump be tried in an actual court.
RT reports: In order for Trump to be convicted, 17 Republicans would have had to side with Democrats on the impeachment, which many speculated was implausible. Ultimately, seven Republicans voted to impeach after closing arguments from Trump’s defense team and Democrats pushing for the conviction.
The Republicans who supported Trump through the trial – many of whom chalked up Trump’s rhetoric on January 6 in the run-up to the US Capitol riot and before then pushing election fraud allegations as free speech that should not be legally punished – faced the wrath of liberals for their decisions, blasted as “enemies of democracy” and “fascists.”
“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this whole impeachment is really just a referendum on whether white supremacy should continue to be the organizing principle of the United States of America,” comedian W. Kamau Bell tweeted about the result.
Comparing Trump’s acquittal to a victory for “white supremacy” was a common thread among Trump critics on Twitter.
“Acquitting Donald Trump ignores just how dangerous he was and continues to be. So long as there is no accountability, the white supremacy he and others like Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley uplift will remain a threat to our democracy,” the Black Lives Matter Twitter account said.
