Liberals Call for Rep. Steve King to Be Fired for Sharing NPC Meme

They're coming for our memes.

Liberals call for Rep. Steve King to be removed from office after he shared NPC meme

Liberals are now calling for Republican Rep. Steve King to be fired after he shared an NPC meme on Facebook following Trump’s epic State of the Union address.

“Rep. Steve King shared this meme on Facebook following the State of the Union address,” activist Travis Akers said. “Removing him from all committees was not enough. He must be removed from office, immediately. Racism and bigotry shall not be tolerated!”

Information Liberation reports: He stated plainly he has no sense of humor:

This is what an NPC short circuiting in real time looks like.

In case you were wondering, they’re not joking:

Call the cops!

Buzzfeed called for this boomer meme to be banned just one day before:

As Paul Joseph Watson noted yesterday, they want to ban our memes:

All opposition to the establishment must be shut down in advance of the 2020 election.

Democrat 2020 favorite Kamala Harris suggested on Tuesday that memes which cause libs offense are a matter of “national security” which need to be “deal[t] with.”

This is how desperate they are.

As Ann Coulter told Alex Jones last year after he was banned from the internet:

“Consider how strong liberals consider their arguments. They’ve got all of the mainstream media, one hundred percent. ABC, NBC, CBS, all the cable, the major newspapers, the major news magazines, they’ve got Yahoo, AOL. They have the Swamp, they’ve got Hollywood, they have Silicon Valley. And now they’re down to the last corners of the internet.”

“Oh no! Conservatives can speak to one another, we must shut it off!”

