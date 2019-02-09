Liberals Call for Rep. Steve King to Be Fired for Sharing NPC Meme

Liberals are now calling for Republican Rep. Steve King to be fired after he shared an NPC meme on Facebook following Trump’s epic State of the Union address.

“Rep. Steve King shared this meme on Facebook following the State of the Union address,” activist Travis Akers said. “Removing him from all committees was not enough. He must be removed from office, immediately. Racism and bigotry shall not be tolerated!”

Rep. Steve King shared this meme on Facebook following the State of the Union address. Removing him from all committees was not enough. He must be removed from office, immediately. Racism and bigotry shall not be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/72NBBcYl9D — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 8, 2019

Information Liberation reports: He stated plainly he has no sense of humor:

For those asking about the authenticity of his post, it came directly from Rep. King’s verified campaign Facebook page. In “About” he says, “posts may not be suitable for those without a sense of humor.” I find no humor in racism, bigotry, misogyny & dehumanizing Americans. pic.twitter.com/bOTG87bPZJ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 8, 2019

This is what an NPC short circuiting in real time looks like.

And here we have an NPC being offended by an NPC meme. Very ironic. — Богдя, но это не точно (@man_inabox) February 8, 2019

In case you were wondering, they’re not joking:

The NPC meme is a sign of sociopathy. — Jeg Riva 🇪🇺 🇮🇹 (@jegriva) February 8, 2019

Just another justification why he should not be in Congress. — Linda Helm (@lshelm) February 8, 2019

Call the cops!

Buzzfeed called for this boomer meme to be banned just one day before:

Twitter is allowing this altered photo comparing women members of Congress who wore white to the State of the Union to the KKK to circulate on its platform despite its own policy that doesn't allow “symbols historically associated with hate groups.”https://t.co/60aFpx4OJl pic.twitter.com/Z4RVBsFyKa — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 6, 2019

As Paul Joseph Watson noted yesterday, they want to ban our memes:

All opposition to the establishment must be shut down in advance of the 2020 election.

Democrat 2020 favorite Kamala Harris suggested on Tuesday that memes which cause libs offense are a matter of “national security” which need to be “deal[t] with.”

She is telling us what is coming. This is our future. A "matter of national security" means secret courts, review of your online data, paramilitary raids, enhanced interrogations, and black site prisons. I am trying to be as clear as I can. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/8QrIjfzieP — Hermes (@HermesDiaktoros) February 6, 2019

This is how desperate they are.

As Ann Coulter told Alex Jones last year after he was banned from the internet:

“Consider how strong liberals consider their arguments. They’ve got all of the mainstream media, one hundred percent. ABC, NBC, CBS, all the cable, the major newspapers, the major news magazines, they’ve got Yahoo, AOL. They have the Swamp, they’ve got Hollywood, they have Silicon Valley. And now they’re down to the last corners of the internet.”

“Oh no! Conservatives can speak to one another, we must shut it off!”