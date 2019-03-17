Liberals Blame NZ Shooting on PewDiePie, Candace Owens, Trump, NRA & Free Speech

Liberals reacted to he mass shooting in New Zealand on Friday by desperately and shamelessly searching for conservatives to blame.

The list is endless, but here are a few highlights…

PewDiePie:

Naturally the first thing anyone wants to do in the wake of a mass shooting tragedy is to blame somebody else (@PewDiePie) for it. God forbid we make the shooter take some personal responsibility, even when the shooter himself admits that it was 100% his own personal decision. pic.twitter.com/LdmTuhr5z4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2019

Chans and incels:

This is as stupid as saying every person who attended the same mosque as the Manchester bomber should be on a terror list. Do leftists not see their utter rank hypocrisy every time this happens? The lack of self awareness is staggering. pic.twitter.com/XoAAKYALzw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 15, 2019

Free speech:

And so it begins… anyone who supports free speech and questions identity politics etc is now seen as a terrorist. This reaction is precisely what the shooter was going for. FFS. pic.twitter.com/4d6WjptqNm — Lisa 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) March 15, 2019

Breitbart, Infowars and The Gateway Pundit:

You don't have to go to places like 4-chan to see vile/racist commentary. Just go to some of the far-right websites in the US, and look at the comments / message boards. Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, InfoWars — many reprehensible comments from users on stories re: terror attack. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 15, 2019

Candace Owens faced an onslaught:

LOL! 😂 FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam. The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in…New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL! https://t.co/4vM1aXleL4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2019

Trump:

Montage: Watch the media race to politicize the tragic terrorist attack in New Zealand and pin blame on @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/nnYwFvFHQs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2019

The NRA:

(“Thoughts and prayers” is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Gun rights:

New Zealand P.M Jacinda Ardern: “I can tell you one thing right now. Our gun laws will change.” As the nation’s law stands now, anyone over age 16 with an entry-level gun license can keep any number of rifles and shotguns “without an official record.”pic.twitter.com/rnhbIEfzZD — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 15, 2019

h/t Information Liberation.