Liberals Heads Explode After CNN Video Surfaces Showing Path for Trump 2020 Win

November 28, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 0
CNN video resurfaces showing possible path to Trump victory in 2020 election
LinkedInReddit

Liberals went into meltdown mode on Black Friday after a resurfaced CNN video showed a possible path for President Trump to win the 2020 election.

The viral video offers a rare moment of truth from the anti-Trump network as more and more Americans are waking up to the historic levels of fraud conducted during the 2020 presidential election.

Watch:

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)