Liberals Boycotted Chick-fil-A, Then Profits Exploded to All-Time High

Liberals organized a nationwide boycott of Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant owned by Christians who close their stores on Sunday to observe the Sabbath, however as with many liberals brainwaves, the boycott seems to have backfired completely.

Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant with the famed cattle urging “Eat Mor Chikin,” recently was banned from Rider University’s campus because the company’s owners support traditional marriage.

The chain also faces a boycott in Toronto, and Pittsburgh officials tried to rid their city of the restaurant. The New Yorker magazine said it did not want another franchise in the Big Apple.

There’s a web page called “These are the Best Reasons to Hate Chick-fil-A.” And on Facebook is a page called “Boycott Chick-fil-A.”

But Twitter was alight on Tuesday with reaction to a New York Post report that Chick-fil-A was on track to become the No. 3 fast-food chain in the U.S.

“Boycotts WORK (just not the way they WANT them to): Awesome news about Chick-fil-A triggers Lefties and it’s DELICIOUS,” said a commentary at the Twitter news aggregating site Twitchy.

The Post quoted Kalinowski Equity Research saying Chick-fil-A will leap past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the No. 4, 5 and 6 chains respectively.

Its stores grew nearly 8 percent to more than 2,100, and its sales were up as much as 15 percent to $10 billion. That’s on top of 14.2 percent growth last year.

WND reports: A Twitter user noted the accomplishment is all the more impressive because the chain’s stores are closed Sundays.

The liberal hatred for the chain erupted when Dan Cathy, the son of founder S. Truett Cathy, said in an interview in 2012 he supports the “biblical definition of the family unit.”

He later said in a radio interview, “As it relates to society in general, I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.’”

The Huffington Post recently declared, “If you really love LGBTQ people, you just can’t keep eating Chick-fil-A.”

There were demonstrators when the chain opened in Boston.

Those hating the company have incorporated their opposition into documentaries. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is on board with the campaign, and Rider banned Chick-Fil-A from campus after students requested it in a survey.

William Sullivan concluded in an American Thinker column that people like the food more than they hate the religious statement.

He pointed out that a 2012 boycott-attempt generated a “record-setting day” for Chick-fil-A.

Later, amid opposition from de Blasio, the chain opened five new stores in New York.

In 2016, it was named America’s best fast-food restaurant for the second year in a row.

The Huffington Post’s negative position was the latest.

Sullivan wrote for the American Thinker: “This was all so juicy for us because we recognized it as the left’s effort to control the political narrative and the American people. The public smear campaign against Chick-fil-A can be described only as the left’s complete and utter failure to do so, and Chick-fil-A is enjoying ‘staggering growth’ in the fast food marketplace.”

Twitter user Mama P. wrote, “I drive 30 minutes to get mine, and there’s a McDonald’s two minutes away.”

Mike Halter said, “Im doing my darnedest to get them to No. 1.”