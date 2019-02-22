Liberals Now Claim Charcoal Face Masks Are ‘Blackface’ & ‘Racist’

Liberals are calling for the banning of black charcoal face masks because they resemble “blackface” and are therefore “racist.”

The pampering masks contain activated charcoal, an ingredient that has a deep cleaning effect on pores.

According to some highly sensitive Twitter users, people who wear the masks are secretly promoting racism though “blackface in disguise.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Nicole Paula Oliver tweeted: ‘Racism is so insidious that you can promote blackface for years under the guise of ‘pore mask’ and it goes unchecked.’

Eliz Bee said: ‘Charcoal masks look uncomfortably similar to black face.

‘I feel weird and will be hiding in the bathroom for 8-10 minutes.’

Ali Macofsky said: ‘White women love self care and doing casual black face with charcoal face masks.’

Janna Von Hanna also Tweeted: ‘Serious question from an ignorant state of mind: is applying charcoal face masks considered black face?’

Katie Labovitz added: ‘Every time I see someone on FB or IG post a picture of themself with a charcoal face mask on, I wonder why they would post that when at first glance it looks like blackface. Take care of your skin, fine. But your post still makes you look racist af.’

But one user offered a solution to use green tea face masks instead.

Logan posted: ‘I bought a black charcoal face mask once. I looked in the mirror and was like “nope that’s and immediately washed it off. Been buying green tea ones ever since.’

The face masks are used to unblock pores and are black because of the charcoal component.

The outcry comes after Gucci last week issued a public apology following a backlash against its £688 ‘balaclava’ jumper.

It featured large, bright red lips and covered half the model’s face in black.

Pop star Katy Perry was also embroiled in a blackface scandal after shoes from her self-designed collection were also accused of mimicking the stereotype.

But some Twitter users blasted the claims the charcoal face masks were racist.

Susie Mcbride posted: ‘Because using a peel off charcoal face mask for skin care isn’t racist.

‘People are taking this too far now.’

Nick Herman tweeted: ‘How is a charcoal face mask racist?’

Coby Ascott said on Twitter: ‘I confess I do occasionally do BlackFace when I apply a clay mask to my face.

‘I apologise to the world for wanting clean pores.

‘I will never do it again.

‘I will now go and flog myself #MySecretSkinCare #StopPickingOnMe.’