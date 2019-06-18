Liberal students from Marymount University in Virginia slammed a series of “racist” comments they believed were made by President Donald Trump, only to learn that the quotes came from Democratic 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden.

The liberal millennials quickly changed their tune once learning that Obama’s vice president had uttered the remarks, with some admitting they may need to rethink who they will vote for.

Is there anything quite as satisfying as watching the scales fall from gullible liberal eyes, in real time?

The students were asked their opinion of several Joe Biden quotes at the Arlington, Virginia, campus by Cabot Phillips from Campus Reform.

During the experiment, Phillips presented students with a number of quotes that could be considered offensive or racist by a modern snowflake millennial.

According to The Blaze, every student told Phillips that they believed President Trump was behind the quotes.

When they learned that it was Biden who actually made the offending remarks, many of the students were left speechless and shocked.

Some of the quotes included soundbites like “You cannot go into a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.“

Another included a statement Biden made while addressing a predominately black audience when he declared: “They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

And yet another remark read, “[Y]ou got the first mainstream African-American [former President Barack Obama] who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.“

Every last student said that they believed Trump made the remarks.

Here are some of the more interesting responses when the students discovered that all of the remarks belonged to the Democratic presidential candidate:

“All right, there it is. That’s surprising.”

“That’s crazy. That’s surprising.”

“Oh, snap. Oh, that’s bad. That’s bad. They’re all pretty racist, so, not really good.”

“Ah, that’s surprising.”

“That’s really surprising. I’ve never heard any of those things before, the fact that you told me that, now I’m like ‘Damn is he really who he say he is?'”

“I don’t think that’s something I want to really support.”

Here’s what the students said when Phillips asked them if this would impact their vote for president:

“Of course. Well, I mean, like, since I thought all that was Trump, I thought that was going to be a slam dunk, but apparently, I’ve got to reconsider that.”

“Yeah. Definitely, absolutely.”

“Personally, I have to do my research [now].”

“Yeah, I think it would.””Yes, absolutely.”