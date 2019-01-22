Liberal White Couple Who ‘Identify as Black’ Say Their Kids Will Be Born ‘African’

A liberal white couple, who identify as black, claimed on national TV that their future biological children would be born with black skin.

Martina Big told ITV’s “This Morning” show that her doctors have assured her that she would give birth to a black child after she transitioned from white woman to African woman, the Daily Mail reported.

Theblaze.com reports: “Yep, they said they will be black,” Big responded when asked whether or not it was true that doctors had told her that her future children would be born black.

Big, who is an erotic model in Germany, made headlines after having melatonin injections to darken her skin so that she could transform herself from a white woman to a black woman. Big’s husband Michael Eurwen, 31, has also received synthetic hormone injections to darken his skin.

Show host Holly Willoughby told the couple she couldn’t understand how this could be genetically possible and asked if they would still feel close to their baby if it’s born white.

“No, if it’s it a mix of Michael and me,” Big responded. ‘I’m pretty sure it will be black or if it is milk chocolate or a little bit lighter it doesn’t matter.”

How did she transform herself?

The formerly white-skinned woman’s skin color change has been well-documented, according to the Mail. In addition to her skin change, Big’s straight platinum blonde hair is now long, black and curly.

The 30-year-old has undergone multiple plastic surgeries including a nose job, liposuction, and lip fillers to help her reach her goal of becoming an “African woman.”

Last spring, Big traveled to Kenya where she was baptized as a “real” African woman.

“One of my Kenyan friends told her pastor about my transformation to a black woman and told him how much I wanted to become a true African woman,” she wrote on Facebook at the time, according to the Mail.

“In his sermon the pastor said: ‘You have to be born again and now you are a new creature.’ I’m so happy and proud to be a real African woman :)”

What else?

Big also claims to have the largest breasts in Europe after having breast implants before her October wedding in Hawaii which made her a size 32S, according to reports.