Liberal Rape Victim ‘Feels Guilty’ That His Somali Rapist Was Deported

A liberal Norwegian man who was raped by a Somali migrant says he has a “strong sense of guilt and responsibility” because the violent sexual predator was deported back to his home country.

The rape victim, Karsten Nordal Hauken, who identifies as a “socialist”, “anti-racist” and “male feminist” was brutally attacked by the Somali migrant in 2011.

Although he sank into depression and substance abuse as a result of the attack, Hauken said that he felt guilty about his rapist being deported back to Somalia after serving a prison sentence in Norway, the Independent reports.

In a piece written for the Norwegian broadcaster NRK in 2016, Hauken outlines his experience of the sexual assault and how it affected his life.

In the article, Hauken recounts how he felt when he heard that his attacker would be deported from the country. He describes how he was “a bit taken by surprise” by the news.

“The tears, they came the moment I sat in the car,” he said.

“I felt relief and joy that he was going away forever. I felt that the Norwegian government took on the responsibility to exercise the ultimate revenge like an angry father confronts a child abuser.”

“But I also got a strong sense of guilt and responsibility. I was the reason why he should not be left in Norway, but rather to face a very uncertain future in Somalia,” Hauken continued.

“He had already served his sentence in prison. Should he now be punished again? And this time much harder?”

“I am afraid that no girls will want me and that other men will laugh at me. Afraid that I’ll be perceived as anti-feminist when I say that young men who are struggling should get more attention,” Hauken said.

The liberal continued finding excuses for the Somali rapist, even going as far as claiming rape is different in his culture.

“In his culture, sexual abuse is about power, not lust,” Hauken said. “And it’s not considered a gay action to be the one who engages in power and violence.”

“I don’t feel anger against my rapist, because I look at him as a product of an unjust world. A product of an upbringing full of war,” Hauken said.

Hauken’s story and feelings of guilt toward his attacker highlight a kind of pathological altruism and inability to take one’s own side that has become rampant in much of Western liberal society today.