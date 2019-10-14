Liberal Open Borders Activist Killed By Illegal Alien Protected By ‘Sanctuary Church’

A liberal activist who campaigned for open borders has been killed by an illegal alien driving a car without a license in Colorado Springs.

Sean Buchanan, a father of five who was an outspoken critic of President Trump and his immigration policies, was killed when Ramirez Valiente, a criminal illegal alien, swerved into his lane and fatally struck his motorcycle.

Valiente, who claims to have fled El Salvador due to gang violence in 2005, avoided deportation by hiding in a local “sanctuary church.”

The Pluralist reports: Sean Buchanan was driving his motorcycle on Highway 83 when Miguel Ramirez Valiente swerved into his lane and killed him. The immigrant was charged with reckless driving with a revoked license.

Ramirez Valiente received national media coverage in January when he sought sanctuary in All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Buchanan’s hometown. Speaking from the pulpit, he told assembled reporters that he had fled gang violence in El Salvador in 2005. He said he wanted to stay in the United States to care for his wife and three children even though his asylum application was denied…

…When he killed Buchanan, Ramirez Valiente was driving with a suspended license thanks to a 2018 DUI. He was also arrested for reckless endangerment in 2011 and domestic violence in 2016. A district attorney dismissed both charges.

After the crash, a close female acquaintance anonymously told ABC 7 Denver that Ramirez Valiente is “an alcoholic and an abuser.”

Sean Buchanan was a liberal immigration activist

In the years leading up to his death, Buchanan publicly advocated on behalf of asylum seekers like Ramirez Valiente. On Facebook and Twitter, he shared political commentary rooted in a liberal vision of Christianity in between marketing and business tips.