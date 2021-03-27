Liberal Minnesota Theater Fires Cast of Cinderella Because They Are ‘Too White’

A theater in Minnesota has fired its cast and crew of children’s classic Cinderella because their staff were “too white.”

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres was scheduled to stage Cinderella later this year before its ‘woke’ artistic director stepped in to claim the show was racist.

“It was 98 percent white,” artistic director, Michael Brindisi, complained to the Pioneer Press on Wednesday.

However, Chanhassen – located southwest of Minneapolis – has a population that is mostly white, and the racial demographics of the cast reflected this fact.

Daily Mail reports: In a statement released on Monday, the theater stated: ‘After careful consideration and with our ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming production.

‘In addition to changing future programming, we are establishing new pre-production protocols. We will be inviting (and paying) BIPOC artists to analyze the production with our creative teams through a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lens… This conversation will happen before the design and casting process has begun.’

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres have hired a diversity consultant and pledged a commitment to ‘identity-conscious casting and becoming a more intentionally anti-racist theater’.

Meanwhile, the organization is current[ly putting together a production of The Music Man and has a ‘strong priority placed on casting BIPOC artists’.

Meanwhile, Brindisi told the Pioneer Press that the theater considered recasting the Cinderella.

However, they decided to scrap the show and start from scratch with a separate production.

While some cast members were upset by the news, Brinidisi says that most ‘respected the very hard decision we had to make.’

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will replace Cinderella with a more diverse adaptation of Footloose, now scheduled for 2022.