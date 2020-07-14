Liberal Artist: I Want a ‘Person With AIDS For President’ And ‘A Fag For Vice President’

A liberal artist has declared that she wants “a dyke with AIDS for President” and a “fag for Vice President” in a viral poem being shared enthusiastically by liberals on social media in the lead up to the 2020 election.

“I want a dyke for president. I want a person with AIDS for president and I want a fag for vice president,” wrote Zoe Leonard, an award-winning artist whose work has been included in a number of seminal exhibitions including Documenta IX and Documenta XII, and the 1993, 1997 and 2014 Whitney biennials.

“I want a president that had an abortion at sixteen and I want a candidate who isn’t the lesser of two evils and I want a president who lost their last lover to AIDS, who still sees that in their eyes every time they lay down to rest, who held their lover in their arms and knew they were dying,” added Leonard, who failed to explain how these experiences will assist in running the economy and commanding the US military.

Leonard added that she wants a president who “has been unemployed and laid off and sexually harassed and gaybashed and deported,” which has led to suggestions she does not understand the US constitution and wants a non-citizen as president.

Unsurprisingly, Leonard’s radical screed was immortalized as an artwork in New York City underneath The Standard Hotel.

Zoe Leonard’s radical poem, demanding an AIDS-stricken “dyke” for president, is being shared by liberals on social media in the run up to the November election.

Leonard’s missive continues:

“I want someone who has spent the night in the tombs and had a cross burned on their lawn and survived rape. I want someone who has been in love and been hurt, who respects sex, who has made mistakes and learned from them. I want a Black woman for president. I want someone with bad teeth and an attitude, someone who has eaten that nasty hospital food, someone who crossdresses and has done drugs and been in therapy. I want someone who has committed civil disobedience.

“And I want to know why this isn’t possible. I want to know why we started learning somewhere down the line that a president is always a clown. Always a john and never a hooker. Always a boss and never a worker. Always a liar, always a thief, and never caught.”

Leftwing outlets lined up to praise the poem.

According to Wikipedia: Paper called it a “devastating and legendary poem… an eerily poignant mirror to this current presidential election of our collective nightmares, remaining timeless nearly 25 years after it was written.” Vice called the poem a “stark protest of overly-sanitized American politicians … as relevant as it was when she wrote it in 1992.” Out magazine reported that, “Voters are using the poem to demand politicians with lived experience reflecting that of their constituents.”

Leonard has said that she would not write the same poem today, but appreciates that it opens a discussion about how things have or have not changed since then. “I am interested in the space this text opens up for us to imagine and voice what we want in our leaders, and even beyond that, what we can envision for the future of our society.“

In October 2016, a month before election day, High Line Art installed a large version of the poem, measuring 20 feet by 30 feet, on a pillar underneath The Standard Hotel on the High Line, in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan