Liam Gallagher Wants To Be The Next UK Prime Minister

Former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher is arguing his case to replace Theresa May as the British Prime Minister vowing he’ll ‘sort this pile of s**t out’

In a priceless tweet that’s now gone viral Gallagher asks: “WHY ME? WHY NOT.”

He also joked how he’d get Oasis back together ‘by law’

RT reports: Gallagher, known for his amusing, short, blunt tweets on social media has argued his case to be Theresa May’s successor. In keeping with recent admissions from a string of Tory leadership hopefuls, such as Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, it’s complete with a drugs backstory.

My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

The singer has received a warm reception on Twitter, with many of his fans firing back modified Oasis lyrics, inserting political language. One person joked that the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier “would not stand a chance against Mr Gallagher. He’d have it [Brexit] wrapped up by lunchtime.”

Barnier would not stand a chance against Mr Gallagher. He’d have it wrapped up by lunchtime. — Damian from Brighton (@damian_from) June 18, 2019

Another suggested that a “‘wonder wall’ on the Irish border” would solve the contentious ‘backstop’ issue, so “you’ve got the job.”

According to Politico, earlier this week, Liam lambasted his brother Noel, who said in an interview that he hadn’t voted in the EU referendum and was shocked by the result. Noel said: “I sat the day of Brexit and thought: ‘I can’t be arsed going to the polling station, who the f*** would vote to leave Europe? It’s a nonsensical f***ing idea’. And you wake up the next day and think: ‘F***ing hell, shit.'”

But he added: “It’s a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that’s fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple.”

Liam’s response was typically blunt: “Nothing worse than the c**t who doesn’t vote then has an opinion on everything sit down stand up Dolly Gallagher.”