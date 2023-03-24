‘LGBTQ+ Rights Are A Core Part Of Biden’s Foreign Policy’ John Kirby Says

The White House has warned that a proposed Ugandan bill that would outlaw identifying as LGBTQ+ could threaten US aid to the African country.
Advancing “LGBTQ+ rights” is a “core part” of America’s foreign policy, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby declared during a press conference at the White House.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
CNS news reports: At the White House on Tuesday, a reporter told Kirby that Uganda’s parliament had passed an “anti-homosexual bill” and that Ugandan officials planned to attend an African summit to discuss and promote the passage of similar laws in other African states.
He also said that Russia was potentially backing such laws as a “wedge” against the U.S. and because the Biden administration “is currently engaging with Africa on other issues, is this a concern for the U.S.?”
Kirby replied, “President Biden has been nothing but consistent about his foundational belief in human rights, and LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”
“We’re never going to be shy or bashful in speaking up about those rights for individuals to live as they deem fit, as they want to live,” added Kirby.
“And that’s something that’s a core part of our foreign policy and it will remain so,” he said.
websitem için çok işime yaradı teşekkür ederim
Naturally they will promote everything anti Christian. Although the Bible is clear that Soddom.and gomorrah were destroyed, NOT because the people were lgbtq but for their PRIDE. That’s why this mob made it Pride. Not because they care about lbgqt people.
VS the CHURCH COMMITTEE
PROJECT SHAMROCK?