‘LGBTQ+ Rights Are A Core Part Of Biden’s Foreign Policy’ John Kirby Says

The White House has warned that a proposed Ugandan bill that would outlaw identifying as LGBTQ+ could threaten US aid to the African country.

Advancing “LGBTQ+ rights” is a “core part” of America’s foreign policy, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby declared during a press conference at the White House.

JOHN KIRBY: "LGBTQ+ rights…are a core part of our foreign policy." pic.twitter.com/hNsVknCc5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2023

CNS news reports: At the White House on Tuesday, a reporter told Kirby that Uganda’s parliament had passed an “anti-homosexual bill” and that Ugandan officials planned to attend an African summit to discuss and promote the passage of similar laws in other African states.



He also said that Russia was potentially backing such laws as a “wedge” against the U.S. and because the Biden administration “is currently engaging with Africa on other issues, is this a concern for the U.S.?”



Kirby replied, “President Biden has been nothing but consistent about his foundational belief in human rights, and LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”



“We’re never going to be shy or bashful in speaking up about those rights for individuals to live as they deem fit, as they want to live,” added Kirby.



“And that’s something that’s a core part of our foreign policy and it will remain so,” he said.





