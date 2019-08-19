LGBT Group Endorses Donald Trump for Re-election, Liberals Outraged

A prominent gay and lesbian group has shocked the political world by breaking with history and endorsing Donald Trump for re-election as president in 2020, and liberals across the country are outraged.

I never get sick of saying the phrase ” Will Miracles Never Cease” because in the AGE OF TRUMP all the rules seem to be broken.

In a 180-degree turn from just 3 years ago, the Log Cabin Republicans have decided to endorse Donald Trump for re-election in 2020. The same group refused to endorse him in 2016.

What gives? From USA Today…

In an op-ed published Thursday in The Washington Post, Robert Kabel, the group’s chairman, and Jill Homan, the vice chairwoman, declared that “The Log Cabin Republicans endorse Donald Trump for reelection as president.” “To be treated equally, fairly and justly under the law is our goal, and we know that ‘Inclusion Wins’ is a mantra we share with the president,” the group added. Kabel and Homan noted the party’s progress on LGBTQ representation. They highlighted how Peter Thiel, the billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded PayPal and Palantir, was able to take the stage at the 2016 GOP convention and declare he was gay, a Republican, and an American – a far cry from the 1992 convention, when Pat Buchanan had decried gay marriage and slammed the “pro-lesbian” and “pro-gay” platform of Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

Nothing enrages a liberal quite as much as a member of a minority group expressing support for President Trump. Hundreds of outraged mainstream media headlines are generated and toys are thrown out of prams up and down the east and west coasts of America.

The decision by the Log Cabin Republicans to endorse Trump blows conventional wisdom out the window and most of the talking points from CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and anything you hear on The Young Turks. The Donald Trump is a racist or homophobe line of reasoning is not new in how it is used in politics against Republicans. However it is new against a guy who has spent over 40 years in the public eye and never once did you hear anyone breathe he was racist, homophobic or a bad tipper.

There are a lot of things you could try making an argument policy-wise against Trump. Yet when the left resorts to this it means that they have literally run out of ammo.

Of course, this did not make some people on twitter happy and they let it be known. Jon Cooper let it be known that he has seen polling data and this is unacceptable.

The Log Cabin Republicans’ endorsement of Trump is truly despicable & shameful, although sadly not surprising. Luckily, they don’t speak for 99% of LGBTQ Americans who are fully aware of all Trump has done to reverse steps towards #LGBTQ equality. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/TL4olmvf12 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 16, 2019

Well if Jon knows for sure that 99% number is correct I’m sure he could share the data with us being it has to be floating out there somewhere other than just in his head. Although I dont think anyone knows what 99% of ANY group is actually thinking. Maybe I’m just being difficult here.

That the Log Cabin Republicans decided to reverse a decsion on endorsing should not be overlooked. They are going to take a lot of heat from the media and from people like Jon above who are going to make up false numbers and create really big strawman to knock down to promote stupidity as a virtue.

Don’t let them do it with no response. Push back with humor and watch their heads explode.