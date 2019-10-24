Lesbian-Owned Vegan Cafe That Charged 18% ‘Man Tax’ Goes Out Of Business

A vegan cafe that insisted on charging men an 18 percent “man tax” has gone out of business after opening its doors less than two years ago.

The Handsome Her restaurant in Melbourne, Australia made international headlines in 2017 when it announced its rules for seating arrangements: female customers got preference and men had to pay an 18 percent tax to to have the privilege of eating there.

The tax was described as a way to “protest the gender pay gap” but it backfired on the lesbian owners. The general public didn’t like the idea, arguing the “man tax” discriminated against and alienated half the population.

Handsome Her’s owner, Alex O’Brien, said the public backlash “showed us how fragile masculinity is” and proved lesbians must “dismantle the patriarchy,” 7 News Australia reported.

Here’s what they posted in response to the backlash and going out of business: