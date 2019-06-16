Lesbian Couple Confess to Killing Son and Ripping off His Penis

A lesbian mother and her partner have confessed to brutally killing the woman’s nine-year-old son after performing sadistic acts of torture on him.

The couple ripped off the child’s penis, gouged out his eyes, beheaded him and removed his skin.

The Sun reported: Mum Rosana Cândido, 27, and Kacyla Pessoa, 28, of Brazil, stabbed the boy over a dozen times and removed all the skin from his face before butchering his body.

he pair were said to have even used a knife to try to gouge out the boy’s eyeballs to prevent possible recognition.

They bodged a bid to burn some of him on a barbecue so stuffed his remains in a suitcase dumped in a sewer, police said.

Other parts were found in two backpacks at their home in Brazil.

The lovers are said to have confessed all to horrified cops in Samambaia, about 20 miles from capital Brasilia.

They face homicide, torture and concealing a corpse charges.

In a gory twist, they are also accused of tearing off Cândido’s son Rhuan’s penis a year ago during horrifying home-made surgery.

The two women are said to have told investigators they used “rudimentary tools” because Rhuan “wanted to become a girl.”

Local reports say: “After removing his penis, the women said they sewed an improvised version of the female organ onto the mutilated area.”

Cândido reportedly claimed the lad was a “burden” and a hindrance to her relationship with Pessoa.

She also “felt hatred and no love” for him because he reminded her of father, who allegedly abused her.

Rhuan’s dad, who lives in Acre, is said to have told officers that Cândido run away with the boy five years ago when he lost custody