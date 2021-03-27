Leftists Who Claimed Boulder Mass Shooter Was White Are Scrambling To Delete False Tweets

Leftists, including many journalists, have been scrambling to remove tweets that they had posted falsely claiming that the Boulder mass shooter, was “white.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that the gunman Ahmad Al-Issa, was a migrant from Syria who used his Facebook page to complain about Donald Trump, ‘racism’ and ‘Islamophobia’. The page was promptly deleted.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

There have also been reports suggesting that Al- Issa was an Islamist with ISIS sympathies.

Summit News reports: However, innumerable journalists and other leftist commentators were embarrassed after prematurely claiming that the gunman was white in an effort to amplify their contrived moral panic about “white supremacy.”

“In America, if you’re white, no matter how many people you kill you’ll be taken into custody alive,” tweeted author John Pavlovitz. “We really need to ban angry white guys with guns,” he added before deleting both tweets.

BLM activist Meena Harris also deleted a tweet that screeched, “White men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

Twitter allows verified users like @meenaharris to peddle wild disinformation about shootings/terror attacks in real time.



If I did this, I’d be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/dJHqyPazgG — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 23, 2021

In her follow up explanation, Harris said, “I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

This is obviously an attempt to imply that whites are overrepresented in mass shootings, despite the fact that, according to Statista, “Broadly speaking, the racial distribution of mass shootings mirrors the racial distribution of the U.S. population as a whole.”

Statista: "Broadly speaking, the racial distribution of mass shootings mirrors the racial distribution of the U.S. population as a whole." https://t.co/6vXrPdE9Gb pic.twitter.com/oTYkIY39og — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 23, 2021

Twitter itself also spread misinformation by featuring a trending panel which described the Boulder shooter as a white male.

The "white" guy who is called Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/obP0k3xU6G — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 23, 2021

Another journalist who describes his role as “Debunking misinformation/fake news,” literally spread the same misinformation and fake news.

After claiming that the shooter wasn’t killed by cops because he was white, upon his identity being revealed, Amy Siskind subsequently demanded that people stop talking about it.

when you find out the shooter’s name is Ahmad Al-Issa but you’re woke pic.twitter.com/RQE3wyhqjr — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 23, 2021

Numerous other leftists claimed the shooter was white before his identity was made public.

THREAD: Here are all the idiotic leftists who immediately jumped to politicize the tragic Boulder shooting to push their narrative, only for it all to fall apart when it turns out the shooter is muslim…



Deadspin Editor: pic.twitter.com/pcPUgdPas3 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

We even have some now claiming that Middle Eastern men called Ahmad are white.

Just because he's Muslim doesn't mean he's not a white guy https://t.co/MjbddVVjPt — President Leroy Hood (@Lasvegashub) March 23, 2021

Many conservatives have accused the left-wing Twitter users of race-baiting.