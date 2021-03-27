Leftists Who Claimed Boulder Mass Shooter Was White Are Scrambling To Delete False Tweets

Leftists, including many journalists, have been scrambling to remove tweets that they had posted falsely claiming that the Boulder mass shooter, was “white.”
Earlier this week it was revealed that the gunman Ahmad Al-Issa, was a migrant from Syria who used his Facebook page to complain about Donald Trump, ‘racism’ and ‘Islamophobia’. The page was promptly deleted.
There have also been reports suggesting that Al- Issa was an Islamist with ISIS sympathies.
Summit News reports: However, innumerable journalists and other leftist commentators were embarrassed after prematurely claiming that the gunman was white in an effort to amplify their contrived moral panic about “white supremacy.”
“In America, if you’re white, no matter how many people you kill you’ll be taken into custody alive,” tweeted author John Pavlovitz. “We really need to ban angry white guys with guns,” he added before deleting both tweets.
BLM activist Meena Harris also deleted a tweet that screeched, “White men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”
In her follow up explanation, Harris said, “I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”
This is obviously an attempt to imply that whites are overrepresented in mass shootings, despite the fact that, according to Statista, “Broadly speaking, the racial distribution of mass shootings mirrors the racial distribution of the U.S. population as a whole.”
Twitter itself also spread misinformation by featuring a trending panel which described the Boulder shooter as a white male.
Another journalist who describes his role as “Debunking misinformation/fake news,” literally spread the same misinformation and fake news.
After claiming that the shooter wasn’t killed by cops because he was white, upon his identity being revealed, Amy Siskind subsequently demanded that people stop talking about it.
Numerous other leftists claimed the shooter was white before his identity was made public.
We even have some now claiming that Middle Eastern men called Ahmad are white.
Many conservatives have accused the left-wing Twitter users of race-baiting.