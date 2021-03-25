Leftists Push ‘Nose-Only’ COVID Masks for Eating & Drinking

Leftists are now urging the public to wear ‘nose-only’ masks when they eat or drink out at a restaurant.

A recent advertisement out of Mexico was the first to promote these ludicrous masks, which are designed to be worn under a normal face mask and also useful for “protecting you while eating and drinking.”

Labeled, “eating mask,” the nose coverings were “designed by researchers in Mexico.”

Infowars.com reports: Earlier this month, a similarly ridiculous-looking product called Nosy was introduced as a way to protect against air pollution.

It’s unlikely these products will catch on among the majority of people, but many said the same thing about face masks when they were first introduced.