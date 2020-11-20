Leftists Propose ‘Re-Education Camps,’ ‘Firing Squads,’ Banning Talk Radio to ‘Deprogram’ Trump Supporters

Democrat supporters responded to a Twitter thread asking “how do you deprogram 75 million people?” by demanding that Trump supporters are sent to “re-education camps” and that all conservative talk radio should be banned.
“No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook?” asked David Atkins, a regional director for California Democrats.
“We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South,” he warned.
Atkins went on to smear Trump supporters as a “conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency” before creepily stating, “People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves.”
Summit.news reports: While asserting the moral high ground, many of the response in the thread demanded outright tyranny or yet more censorship as a means of ensuring “the good guys” have their way.
One verified user called for “Nuremberg trials.”
“I would look at Germany and see what they did about Nazis. Because you’re dealing with the same mentality,” said another.
“Reeducation camps for those salvageable,” said another. Firing squad for irredeemable malcontents. Round up entire families to ensure the disease doesn’t spread.”
“Generally speaking, I believe re-education camps are a good thing,” added another.
Another called for the removal of “radio talk show hosts from airwaves through rigorous application of hate speech laws.”
“Cut them off completely. End the flow of false information suddenly and immediately,” said another, calling for all right-wing news outlets to “die.”
Another respondent called for “banning Trump flags.”
