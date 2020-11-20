Leftists Propose ‘Re-Education Camps,’ ‘Firing Squads,’ Banning Talk Radio to ‘Deprogram’ Trump Supporters

Democrat supporters responded to a Twitter thread asking “how do you deprogram 75 million people?” by demanding that Trump supporters are sent to “re-education camps” and that all conservative talk radio should be banned.

“No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook?” asked David Atkins, a regional director for California Democrats.

“We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South,” he warned.

This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement. This is a conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency.



The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

Atkins went on to smear Trump supporters as a “conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency” before creepily stating, “People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves.”

i mean, for chrissakes, conservatives are literally giving themselves COVID just to own the libs. They're dying in COVID wards insisting they don't have COVID because it must be a liberal plot.



People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

Summit.news reports: While asserting the moral high ground, many of the response in the thread demanded outright tyranny or yet more censorship as a means of ensuring “the good guys” have their way.

One verified user called for “Nuremberg trials.”

Started with the Nuremberg trials. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 18, 2020

“I would look at Germany and see what they did about Nazis. Because you’re dealing with the same mentality,” said another.

I would look at Germany and see what they did about Nazis. Because you're dealing with the same mentality — Cliff Moskowitz (@CLIFFMOSKOWITZ) November 19, 2020

“Reeducation camps for those salvageable,” said another. Firing squad for irredeemable malcontents. Round up entire families to ensure the disease doesn’t spread.”

Reeducation camps for those salvageable.



Firing squad for irredeemable malcontents.



Round up entire families to ensure the disease doesn't spread. — Sari Not Sari GigaCharlatan Dr. Musk for Prison (@xenomorpher1) November 19, 2020

“Generally speaking, I believe re-education camps are a good thing,” added another.

Generally speaking, I believe re-education camps are a good thing. But we don’t need to send 75 million people there. Maybe we just need a party that represents their material interests so they won’t be so susceptible to future grifts? — Hunter Biden, son of Asgard (@goodchillhunti1) November 19, 2020

Another called for the removal of “radio talk show hosts from airwaves through rigorous application of hate speech laws.”

Steps to deprogramming 70M deluded people:

1) @FCC to revoke @FoxNews broadcast license

2) Remove radio talk show hosts from airwaves through rigorous application of hate speech laws

3) send free newspapers to schools so kids can be exposed to truth

4) Free college tuition … — James Wooten (@rantonstupidity) November 18, 2020

“Cut them off completely. End the flow of false information suddenly and immediately,” said another, calling for all right-wing news outlets to “die.”

Fox, Facebook, OANN, Newspeak (?), right wing radio.



Cut them off completely. End the flow of false information suddenly and immediately.



Starve out the conspiracies. Let them die. Pump the truth out 24/7 on all platforms remaining.



Do all that for 5 years and 25% will remain. — StarlaD😷🐈☕💙🔜🌊 (@StarlaD14) November 18, 2020

Another respondent called for “banning Trump flags.”