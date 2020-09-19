Leftists Promise Widespread RIOTS If Ginsburg Is Replaced

Leftists are promising nationwide rioting and civil unrest if President Trump and Republicans dare to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court before the election.

News of Ginsburg’s death on Friday night triggered an immediate heated political battle.

Far-left media figures threatened violent riots if Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to wait until after the election to fill the seat.

Former CNN host Reza Aslan responded by warning: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots,” Washington Post and GQ writer Laura Bassett said.

Beau Willimon, a Writer’s Guild of America president, told his roughly 162,000 followers that “we’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

Director of Communications at the Anti-Violence Project Eliel Cruz agreed with Willimon’s calls to shut things down by calling on people to march on Washington and “just shut it down ourselves.”

Aaron Gouveia, author of a new book titled Raising Boys To Be Good Men: A Parent’s Guide to Bringing Up Happy Sons in a World Filled with Toxic Masculinity, responded to McConnell’s call to fill the vacant seat by tweeting, “F— no. Burn it all down.”

Writer and LGBT activist Charlotte Clymer opted not to wait until Republicans pushed a Ginsburg replacement through, deciding instead to head straight to McConnell’s home on Friday night.

“We’re now walking to Mitch McConnell’s house to protest,” Clymer said before tweeting out the intersection that McConnell allegedly lives on.

“His house is entirely dark,” she said later. “Significant police presence out front. It’s clear that he’s not here, as confirmed by a neighbor who is not fond of him. People are going home.”

McConnell received some support from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who agreed that a replacement should be voted on before the election, arguing that voters went to the polls in 2016 with the understanding they would likely be voting for the president who would fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“The president should next week nominate a successor to the court, and I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day,” the Texas Republican said Friday night . “This nomination is why Donald Trump was elected.”

Several Senate Republicans, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins, have made statements this year suggesting they would not support filling a SCOTUS vacancy this close to an election.

Democrats began vehemently opposing the move to fill the seat before the election immediately following Ginsburg’s death.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden agreed, tweeting, “Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg.”

There is historical precedent, as American Enterprise Institute fellow and former speechwriter for George W. Bush Marc Thiessen pointed out on Twitter, for Republicans to fill the seat so close to an election.

“*29 Presidents have had election year or lame duck vacancy -—all nominated someone,” Thiessen tweeted. “*8 x before election when other party controlled Senate — only 1 succeed. *10x before election when Pres and senate controlled by same party — 9 succeeded.”